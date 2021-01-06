Leonard Gilbert, 83, of Moreland Hills, passed away Dec. 31, 2020, in South Euclid.
Leonard was born March 13, 1937, in Pittsburgh to Bess and Ben Gilbert. He graduated from Steubenville High School, home of the Big Reds. He later received a Bachelor of Arts degree from The Ohio State University.
A U.S. Army veteran, Leonard was an interior designer at Sterling Lindner, May Co., Interiors 190 and Leonard J. Gilbert & Assoc.
Leonard was an avid tennis player and gardener, and loved his family deeply. He was a kind and gentle soul who loved people. He made people smile, laugh and feel better. He was proud of his Steubenville roots. Above all, he loved his family. He and Nancy had a beautiful 61-year marriage and he loved spending every possible moment with his kids, grandkids and his many friends.
Leonard is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy; loving children, Alan (Suzanne) of Columbus and David (Faith) of Moreland Hills; devoted grandchildren, Benjamin, Alison, Emily and Bradley; and dear brother, Marc (Mimi) of Brunswick. He was predeceased by his parents, Bess and Ben; and brother, Phil.
Funeral services were held Jan. 3 at Bet Olam Cemetery for immediate family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family requests no visitation. Friends who wish may view the service on YouTube (enter Leonard J. Gilbert Funeral Service).
Donations in memory of Leonard can be made to the Rabbi J. Skoff Discretionary Fund, c/o Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124.