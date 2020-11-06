Reed Sloane Gilbert cherished father of Layla and Emme. Beloved fiancé of Mary Lenart. Loving son of Ricki (Roger) Carr and Ralph (Carol, deceased) Gilbert. Dear brother of Randy (Tami) Gilbert, Rusty Gilbert and Rodd (Lisa) Gilbert. Special father to Nick and Francesca Lenart. Adored friend to many.
Private family graveside services will be Nov. 8 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation. Funeral service can viewed beginning Nov. 10 on YouTube - enter “Reed Sloane Gilbert Funeral Service.”
Friends who wish may contribute to Badge of Honor Memorial Foundation or Wounded Warriors.