Dr. Ronald Gilbert (aka Goldstein) was born in Cleveland on April 14, 1930, and lived here through his teen years.
The first son of Elmer and Rose (Gottlieb) Goldstein (aka Gilbert), he graduated from Glenville High School in 1948. As a Tarblooder he played football and was a member of the National Honor Society. He attended The Ohio State University, where he majored in optometry and was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi.
While at OSU he met and married Shirlee Cooper of Canton. Following graduation, he enlisted as a captain/optometry officer in the U.S. Air Force Medical Service Corps.
Following his tour of duty he joined an optometry practice in Dayton, a community in which he and Shirlee made their permanent home. He remained in that practice for 53 years and was joined by his sons, Marc and Heath and grandson, Travis, in the family practice.
Named Optometrist of the Year in 1967 by the Ohio Optometric Association, he served as that organization’s president in 1977 and 1978 and as president of the Miami Valley Society of Optometrists from 1964 to 1965. He received the Ohio Key O.D. award in 2004 for his service and leadership in that field.
Ron was community oriented, working with such organizations as Good Neighborhood House, treating people without housing as well as serving on the Dayton Interfaith Forum.
He was a member of Temple Israel and active in the Dayton Jewish community. He taught Sunday school, served on the Jewish community relations council and participated in the Jewish federation, where he was a member of the Jewish Film Festival and Tzedakah Sunday campaign.
A true family man, Ron was happily married to Shirlee for 67 years. His joy of life was spending time with his sons and daughters-in-law: Dr. Marc (Dr. Annette Nathan), Jeff (Cathy) and Dr. Heath (Rachel), nine grandchildren: Dr. Travis (Panina), Eric (Nate) Bachman, Sarah (Nate) Hulse, Michael, Zach, Avi, Chava, Zeke, Livy; and four great-grandchildren, Efrayim, Esther, Yehudah and Daniel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Melvin.
A true “haimisha mensch,” Ron was an unpretentious person of integrity and honor.
Burial was at Riverview Cemetery in Dayton.
Immediate Cleveland relatives include Dr. Roy (Eunice) Berko, Dr. Eric (Lisa) Berko, Paul (Anna) Gottlieb, Marci Gottlieb Golub and Lauran (Yosef) Ellis.
For those who would like to honor Ron’s memory, please consider a donation to the Jewish Federation of Dayton, Ohio Optometric Foundation or Temple Israel of Dayton.