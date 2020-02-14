Suzanne Gilbert (nee Ziegel), beloved wife of Gerald. Devoted mother of Ronald (Judy) Gilbert (deceased), Robin (Manny) Campos and Michael (Jennifer) Gilbert. Loving sister of Arnold (Ronna) Ziegel. Cherished grandmother of Simon and Sophie Gilbert.
Services are at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive visitors following services until 8 p.m. Feb, 18, and from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 at the residence, 5143 Ridgebury Blvd. in Lyndhurst.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Hospice of the Western Reserve.