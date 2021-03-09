Lynda J. Gillinov (nee Weiser), age 79, of Boca Raton, Fla., was born Nov. 17, 1941, and passed away on March 4, 2021.
Beloved wife of Dr. Sheldon Gillinov; devoted mother of Dr. Marc (Lisa) Gillinov, Michael Gillinov of Pittsburgh, and Melissa Gillinov of Boca Raton; loving grandmother of Stephen, Lauren and Nicole Gillinov; dear sister of Larry (Lisa) Weiser.
Private services for family only with burial at Zion Memorial Park (Green Road Synagogue section) in Bedford Heights. The family will host Zoom shiva from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 9 at https://hinshawlaw.zoom.us/j/91839749270?pwd=TEc2blgzc1k3SFhaRlY2aFFiZ3VwQT09, and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 11 at https://hinshawlaw.zoom.us/j/91595926483?pwd=eHY3cldOZDJDVU9EQVFySG5CdmlUQT09.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Gillinov family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.