Jackie Singer Gilman (nee Marks), age 84, of Twinsburg, passed away on Sept. 5, 2022. Jackie was born March 26, 1938, in Wilmington, Del.
Beloved wife of the late Neil Gilman; devoted mother of Marc (Tiffany) Singer of Chagrin Falls, Scott (Julie, deceased) Singer of Louisville, Wendy (Kevin Farrell) Summers of Gahanna, and step-mother of Brian (Kathi) Gilman of Ammon, Idaho, and Brett Gilman (deceased); loving grandmother of Ryan (Alicia), Tyler (Jenna), and Peyton Singer, Braydon, Corey and Camdyn Singer; beloved niece of Hal Arden and cousin, Cathy Arden; dearest daughter of Bernard Marks and Roslyn Michael and step-daughter of Irving Michael.
Jackie worked at Mt. Sinai Medical Center for over 20 years. She enjoyed boating, playing mahjong and attending Broadway plays. She was a great listener and always put her family first.
Graveside funeral services for Jackie will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family requests no visitation at the home.
Contributions in memory of Jackie are suggested to Playhouse Square Foundation (playhousesquare.org) or to the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.