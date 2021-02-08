Sonnie Gilman (nee Schwartz), 78, of Willoughby Hills, passed away on Feb. 5, 2021. Sonnie was born in London, England on June 22, 1942.
Devoted mother of Brian (Kathi) Gilman of Ammon, Idaho, and the late Brett Gilman; loving grandmother of Steven, Sean, Samantha, Seth and Sawyer Gilman and Bryce Gilman.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests no visitation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Gilman family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.