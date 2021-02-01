Alvin Gilmore, of Cleveland, passed away Jan. 29, 2021, at the age of 83 years old.
Cherished husband of Shelley Gilmore (nee Gold) and loving father of Rob Gilmore and Rich Gilmore, and Jodi (David) Chizek. Grandfather to Samantha Gilmore, Julia Gilmore, Andrew Gilmore, Logan Ehrenbeit and Dustin Chizek. Survived by brothers, Ronald (Linda) Gillinov and Gerald (Carol) Gillinov. Predeceased by parents Bessie and Carl Gillinov and late wife Joyce Gilmore (nee Adelstein).
Alvin graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended Case Western Reserve University for undergraduate and law school. He practiced law in Cleveland, Ohio for 58 years, mostly as a sole practitioner. A member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel, he enjoyed Friday night services especially the musical ones. Alvin was an avid reader, especially history. He was well versed in the presidents from George Washington on, and Abraham Lincoln was his specialty. He enjoyed movies as he relaxed after a busy day.
Alvin loved sports, especially the Cleveland Indians, when they were winning. Alvin and Shelley went to many baseball games throughout the years. He loved baseball trivia and always had trivia playoffs with his friends. Alvin and Shelley loved to travel and cruises were his favorite vacation. Through the years, they took many cruises and enjoyed getting away in the winter.
Alvin worked in his law practice all the way until Dec. 6, when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and COVID-19-related pneumonia, that ultimately took his life. He fought hard for seven weeks to overcome all the side effects from COVID-19, to no avail.
Alvin was a gentleman and was well liked by everyone he met and who knew him. His gentle personality and quiet nature attracted people as he made them feel comfortable. He will be missed.
Private family services will be held at noon Feb. 2 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, with a private burial at Zion Memorial Park Cemetery. No visitation due to COVID-19.
In memory of Alvin, contributions are suggested to The Temple-Tifereth Israel, National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland, or charity of choice.