Gilmore, Marvin

Marvin Gilmore (Marv) was 90 years old when he passed away on Aug. 28, 2022.
He was born to parents Sonia and William Goldstein in Cleveland, Ohio, on Jan. 1, 1932. He was married to his beloved wife, Hester Marcia (Lyons) Gilmore, for 47 years. Following her death, Marv lived with his dear girlfriend, Andrea Smith, in Lock Haven, Pa., for 10 years.
Marv owned a glass, mirror and aluminum construction company and owned Subway fast food restaurants. He was a lifelong craftsman and hobbyist of model trains, ships and planes.
His son, Ronald Evan Gilmore, pre-deceased him. Marv is survived by his daughter, Wendy Gilmore-Pollak and husband Larry; two grandchildren, Michelle Gilmore, and Steven Solomon and wife Rayna; and two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Asher.
Services will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Solon, Ohio at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 30 in the cemetery chapel with burial to follow. Services will be officiated by Rabbi Matt Eisenberg of Temple Israel Ner Tamid.
Services arranged by Cleveland Jewish Funerals, clevelandjewishfunerals.com (216) 340-1400.