Robert Ginsburg, beloved son of the late Ruth (nee Teitelbaum) and Emil Ginsburg; dear brother of Shirley Zody and Beverly (Herbert) Cohn (both deceased); loving uncle of Cynthia (Keith) Polster and Jeffrey (Marla) Cohn; loving great-uncle.
Robert was a member of Beachwood High School’s class of 1962 which was only the second graduating class of newly established Beachwood High School. He always looked forward to his class reunions over the many years. He proudly served in in the U.S. Army and was stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam War.
He was a career aeronautical machinist with TRW and also served as his union’s accountant. Bob loved the simple pleasures in life including long walks, his InMotion exercise classes and live theatre. He enjoyed drawing and sculpting and was very artistic. Time spent with family and friends meant so much to him as well. He will long be remembered for his warm, calming and unassuming personality. He will be missed.
Services were held Feb. 20 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Friends unable to attend the service may view the video by going to YouTube and searching “Robert Ginsburg Funeral Service.” No visitation due to COVID-19. Contributions are suggested to InMotion, 23905 Mercantile Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.
