Marvin Gisser, beloved husband of Marcia (nee Goldman), passed away Oct. 29, 2022.
Loving father of Keith Gisser, Jeffrey (Ellen Barrett-Gisser) Gisser, Rachel (Craig) Graver and Barry (Sarah) Gisser. Devoted grandfather of Kyle (Victoria), Dana, Catharine, John Gisser, Madison, Lili, Zane and Emma Graver, Isabel and Emily Gisser. Great-grandfather of Laila and Tomas. Dear brother of Libby Frank.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 at Hillcrest Cemetery Chapel, 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. Family will receive friends following the services and interment until 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at Temple Israel Ner Tamid, 1732 Lander Road in Mayfield Heights.
Friends who wish may contribute to NA'AMAT USA, 5001 Mayfield Road, #317, Lyndhurst, OH 44124, or Yad Vashem (yadvashem.org).
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a recording beginning Nov. 3 on YouTube by searching Marvin Gisser Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.