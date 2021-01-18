Marcia Giterman (nee Forman), 85, of Beachwood, passed away on Jan. 16, 2021. After a brief illness caused by COVID-19, Marcia passed peacefully in the company of her family.
Born June 26, 1935, in Cleveland to Sol and Anna Forman, Marcia graduated from Glenville High School. After attending The Ohio State University, Marcia was first an administrative assistant for Luria Brothers before becoming a loving stay-at-home mother to her children. In 1976 she became the office manager for Pile Dynamics, where she remained employed for 42 years, retiring in 2018.
A former member of the National Honor Society and ORT’s Olivewood chapter, Marcia most recently served as the corresponding secretary and treasurer of the Tenants Association at Wiggins Place.
She loved spending time with family, playing mahjong and canasta, knitting, jewelry and craft making, and rooting for the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State University Buckeyes football team.
Marcia is remembered by her husband of 62 years, Beni Giterman; children, Michael (Beverly) Giterman of Venice, Fla., Susan (Bill) Rzepka of Beachwood, and Eric (Laura) Giterman of Twinsburg; grandchildren, Tracy (Sam) Zarzour, Melissa (Doug) Etue, David Giterman, Trent Kay Maverick, Jeremy (Polina) Rzepka, Jordan (Samara) Rzepka and Kayla Giterman; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Nick, DJ, Dillon and Graham; sister, Miriam Wise (nee Forman) of Akron; brother-in-law, Ezra (Jean) Giterman; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Sol and Anna.
Private services will be held Jan. 19 at Mount Olive Cemetery. The family requests no in-person visitation due to COVID-19, but Zoom hours will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 21 only. A celebration of Marcia’s life will take place later this year.
Donations in Marcia’s memory can be made to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Arrangements by Shapiro Funeral Home (shapirofuneral.com).