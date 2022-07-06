Rita Nancy Madison Gitson, beloved wife of Leonard Gitson; daughter of Harry and Esther Madison; mother of David Gitson of California and Evan Gitson of Ohio; and aunt to Garth and Todd Rosenberg, passed away recently peacefully, happy with her life and wanting to drive her convertible sports car.
She was born to a retail clothing merchant family in Akron. After earning a master’s degree in sociology and a doctorate in education, she pursued a career in education administration at Beachwood High School; as director of nursing education at Mt. Sinai Hospital; as director of alumni relations at Case Western Reserve University; and as director of continuing education at Cuyahoga Community College.
While she enjoyed her many friends, needlepoint and bridge clubs, she truly enjoyed Evan’s cooking. She was warm and caring always welcoming friends who might need a place to stay. We will miss her spirit and enthusiasm.
Private family service and interment at Mayfield Cemetery in Cleveland Heights.
Arrangements under the direction of Shapiro Funeral Services.