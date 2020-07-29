Gordon Lewis Glaser, 84 of Beachwood, passed away July 15, 2020, from lung cancer. He was a lifelong resident of the community.
Gordon was born April 5, 1936, in Cleveland to Lewis and Bertha (nee Letterly) Glazer. He graduated from Shaker Heights High School and Princeton University. Serving in the U.S. National Guard, Gordon worked in public relations. He loved all sports, but especially horse racing.
Gordon is survived by his beloved companion of 25 years, Elaine Weltman.
He will be cremated. No services or visitation.