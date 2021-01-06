Jack Leonard Glass passed away Jan. 3, 2021, at age 75.
He lived in Painesville. Jack was born and raised in Cleveland and was a machinist for 40 years. Jack is survived by his sister, Lydia Stephens and her husband, John Stephens. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. His loving wife and caregiver, Phoebe Bassin passed away Dec. 18, 2020. His parents were Alex and Rose Glass.
Graveside services are being held at Mount Olive Cemetery. To view the recorded funeral service on Jan. 8, please go to YouTube (search Jack Glass Funeral Service).
No visitation due to COVID-19.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.