Marilyn Glassman, 73, of Cleveland Heights, was born Sept. 5, 1947, and passed away July 6, 2021.
Devoted mother of Josh (Tally) Rush and Daniel (Nicole) Rush; loving grandmother of Maya (Shuki) Lipsky, Kayla (Joe) Muskal, Rena Rush, Adina Rush, Ella Rush, Julia Rush and Elizabeth Rush; and great-grandmother of Joey Rush; dear sister of Harriet Lyons.
Graveside funeral services will be held at noon July 8 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will observe shiva at the residence of Josh and Tally Rush, 23103 Beachwood Blvd. in Beachwood.
Contributions in memory of Marilyn are suggested to the Animal Protective League (clevelandapl.org) or the Waterloo Alley Cat Project (waterlooalleycatproject.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900