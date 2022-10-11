Faye Glazer (nee Brown), 99, of Beachwood and West Palm Beach, Fla., passed away Oct. 9, 2022.
A lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio, Faye was born in Lakewood on Nov. 27, 1922, to Frank and Sarah Brown, who immigrated to America from Kishinev, Moldova, in the early 1900s. She was the youngest of four siblings - Jack, Ervin and Arline. Faye was confirmed at Park Synagogue, of which her parents were founding members.
After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School, Faye met the love of her life, Marvin Glazer, who became her husband of 60 years until his death in 2002. Together, they had three sons, Jeffrey, Allan and Steve. Faye was a true matriarch who showered unconditional love and generosity on those around her. She relished in spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Faye enjoyed life fully, dining out with her many friends, traveling the world, dancing with Marvin, reading countless books, and playing cards and Rummikub with “the ladies.” She also spent her winters in West Palm Beach, where she was a member of Temple Emanu-El of Palm Beach.
Faye’s luminous personality and always positive spirit brightened the lives of all those who were fortunate enough to have met her. In the words of Faye: “I am surrounded by love, and yet, I miss my love. I am fortunate to have my memories.”
Faye was the loving mother of Jeffrey (Norma) Glazer, Allan (Mali) Glazer and Steve Glazer (Mehri Smith, fiance); devoted grandmother of Sarah Glazer, Zachary (Meredith) Glazer, Joshua (Yassana) Glazer, Aaron Glazer, Jennifer (Alex) Ogan, Kim (Jake) Emerson and Dee (Joe) Lutz; beloved great-grandmother of Rachel, Mara, Kayla, Lily, Dahlia, Natalie and Charlotte; and dear sister of the late Jack, Ervin and Arline Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services until 8 p.m. Oct. 13, from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at the residence of Norma and Jeffrey Glazer, 4 Country Lane in Pepper Pike.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service, may view a live stream at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at bkbmc.com, selecting Faye Glazer’s obituary and clicking “join livestream.”
Friends who wish may contribute to Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124, or CurePSP, 1216 Broadway FL2, New York, NY 10001.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.