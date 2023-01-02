James “Jim” H. Glazer, 74, of Orange, was born in Cleveland on Sept. 1, 1948, and passed away on Jan. 2, 2023.
Jim was raised in Canton, graduating from Glenwood High School in 1966, attending the University of Wisconsin and graduating from University of Akron in 1971.
Jim had a great attitude about life, always positive, even when it was a challenge. He seldom complained. Jim loved people. He was a generous friend, always offering to help. He showed up. He enjoyed time with friends, regardless of the activity. Jim loved music – many kinds. He loved movies – all kinds, but especially romantic comedies (which he thought were just like real life), and he loved trying new restaurants. He loved to dance. He enjoyed travel for both business and pleasure. He knew he was fortunate to see so much of the world.
Jim played football and baseball in both high school and college, and remained an avid Cleveland sports fan for his lifetime. He refereed high school football for 25 years. He liked a good, competitive racquetball game. He loved the game of golf and enjoyed any chance to play. Even when it became problematic for him, he continued to play with kind friends who were understanding when he no longer could hit his famous long ball.
Jim loved his work and was a dedicated and loyal employee. He worked for many companies in IT consulting, changing as technology developed and opportunities presented themselves. He always left on good terms and maintained many friendships with former coworkers.
Jim married Cindy (nee Udelson) Glazer in 1986 after a very brief courtship. It just seemed right. They remained a couple for nearly 37 years through life’s most challenging times, most especially the heartbreaking loss of their son, Matthew Walcoff. They raised their children as one family from day one. Jim was a dedicated father. He cherished his children from his first marriage, Jeff and Janis Glazer. He never missed a visitation – which sometimes meant driving in hail, rainstorm or snow to Mansfield, or driving straight from the airport after a business trip. He enjoyed every moment with them, including Jeff’s soccer games, Janis’ violin concerts and the games he invented on long car rides. Jim was so happy when Jeff came to live in Cleveland for high school.
Jim truly opened up his heart to become a father to both Matthew and Jeffrey Walcoff when he married Cindy. He was there for them in every way from coaching their sports teams to participating in their bar mitzvahs. He was thrilled to welcome daughters-in-law, Erin and Stephi, into the family in 2008 and 2009. Jim was so proud of all of the children and their accomplishments. And Jim kvelled (knowing Yiddish from his father, Joe) over Maddy and Noah, his beloved grandchildren. To the end, pictures and videos of them made him laugh and smile. He would do anything for them – and for Cindy.
Jim enjoyed life. He was supportive from near or far and he sprang into action when needed. Jim was a good sport, always fun to be with. He was kind and had firm convictions about integrity and loyalty. Jim was strong both physically and mentally until Frontal Lobe dementia robbed him of who he was. Please remember him as the wonderful man he was and not for what was taken from him.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Glazer and Jean Doville, and son, Matthew Walcoff. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cindy (nee Udelson); children, Jeffrey Glazer (Erin Ogden) of Madison, Wisc., Janis Glazer of Mansfield and Jeffrey (Stephi) Walcoff; and grandchildren, Madeline Walcoff and Noah Walcoff of Solon. He is survived by his siblings, Judy Cipolla, Jon Glazer and Julie (Jim) Ogle.
Funeral services for will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights, followed by a private family interment.
The family will receive guests from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 4, and from 1 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Four Seasons community room.
Donations in Jim’s memory can be made to the Matthew Walcoff Memorial Fund for Children and Youth, c/o NCJW/Cleveland, 26055 Emery Road, Cleveland, OH 44128.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 3 p.m. Jan. 4 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary of James Glazer and click on join live stream.
