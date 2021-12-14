Laurence “Larry” Glazer, 81, of Aventura, Fla. Laurence was born Feb. 17, 1940, and passed away suddenly Dec. 10, 2021, with his niece and nephew by his side.
Born in Cleveland to the late Morris and Rose Glazer, he was a graduate of Brush High School and attended Western Reserve University to pursue his career as a tax attorney. He lived in Israel and New York City before settling in Aventura.
He had a love for life and a passion for travel. He would take trips multiple times a year to explore the world. Despite all of his travels, his favorite place of all was Cleveland. We think it was because his family was there, but we are pretty confident it was only for Geraci’s Pizza and Rick’s Cafe in Chagrin Falls.
His other passion was our small but mighty family. He is survived by his sister and best friend, Toby Eisenberg (the late Steve); cherished uncle to nephew, Michael (Lynn); niece, Michelle; and great-uncle to MJ, Drew, Charlee and Sawyer Eisenberg. A friend to many.
Contributions in Larry’s memory are suggested to Menorah Park (menorahpark.org).
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 21 at Bet Olam Cemetery (Liberty Aid Section), 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.