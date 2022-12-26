Glazer, Miriam

Miriam Glazer (nee Solomon), 98, of Beachwood, a lifelong supporter of the performing arts, dedicated member of Cleveland’s Jewish community, lifelong learner, and matriarch of the Glazer family, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Norman Glazer.
Dearest mother of Gale Glazer (Louis Font), the late Gary Glazer (Diane), Gwen Glazer (Carl Hagerling), Greer Glazer (Kerry Volsky), Ginger Glazer (Ken Lawler), Geoffrey Glazer (Naomi) and Greg Glazer.
Cherished grandmother of the late Rebecca Glazer Font, Emily Glazer Font, Daniel Glazer, David Glazer, Isaac Hagerling, Clara Hagerling, Heather Hagerling, Jessica Volsky Katz, Hannah Volsky Hamburger, Norman Volsky, Michelle Lawler Higgins, Kaitlin Lawler, Kenny Lawler, Alex Gross and Norman Glazer. Adoring great-grandmother to 16 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her sister Evalee Harrison and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Max and Clara Solomon, and siblings, Cressa Rich, Beverly Wilner and Neil Solomon.
Miriam Glazer was born in 1924 in Pittsburgh. Her family suffered through the Great Depression, and despite hardships her mother Clara imbued in her children a love of the arts, scraping together funds for dance lessons. During elementary school she began dance lessons, and this was the start of Miriam’s lifelong interest in dance. When she was 12 the family moved to Kittaning, Pa., where she was exposed to the extreme poverty of many of the nearby coal mining families. She learned the values of empathy and helping others whenever possible. Her years in Kittaning affected her profoundly and was the genesis for her involvement in community service organizations as an adult. The family eventually settled in Canton, Ohio for Miriam’s high school years. After high school she worked in administrative positions so she could save enough money to pursue her dance dreams. At 19, she moved to New York to study and perform professionally. She landed dance roles in two Broadway shows, “Something for the Boys” and “Star & Garter.”
But in 1944, her dance career was cut short after being called home to care for her ill mother and her three younger siblings. A year later she pivoted to nursing, joining the US Cadet Nurse Corps, studying at Mt. Sinai Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated as valedictorian with an R.N. While there she met and married Norman Glazer, a radiologist serving in the US Army Medical Corps. The army moved them to Springfield, Mo. where Miriam began her nursing career. She served as a head nurse serving geriatric patients.
Moving to Cleveland in 1948, Norman and Miriam started their family, eventually growing to seven children, 15 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Miriam devoted her life to her growing family. This included lovingly caring for her mother Clara, and mother-in-law Libby Glazer for a decade.
At age 31, in 1956, she and nine others founded the Cleveland Modern Dance Association (CMDA), the forerunner of today’s DanceCleveland, the oldest organization of its kind in the country. Through her leadership, CMDA brought dance into the community by offering dance instruction to students of all ages, and offering concerts and educational programs featuring world-class dance innovators, such as Jose Limon, Alvin Ailey and Pilobolus. A late-1970’s CMDA financial crisis landed her the presidency for 3 years. Miriam obtained grants, found new trustees, and brought in artistic management expertise, allowing the CMDA to survive. She was associated with the CMDA and DanceCleveland for over 40 years. Miriam was most proud of having coordinated the National Endowment for the Arts Artists-in-the-Schools Program (Dance Component) that exposed the next generation to the world of dance.
Miriam taught modern dance, exercise, creative movement, mime, dance movement therapy and conducted teacher workshops for over 50 years. She kept up with the times, learning new techniques and dance disciplines. She taught or was a student of Pilates, Tai Chi, Qigong, Reiki and other techniques. She independently taught dance and choreographed programs for dozens of schools, after school programs, summer programs, Jewish Community Centers, YMCAs and community recreation centers over the greater Cleveland area. She performed in the CMDA’s Dancing Mimes group for six years, when she was in her fifties. She taught exercise for expectant mothers and taught exercise for senior citizens. She became an Arthritis Foundation Certified Instructor. She was 88 when she taught her last exercise class to senior citizens.
Miriam’s love for learning was not just focused on dance. She wanted to learn about the world around her. She became a student at Cleveland State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at the age of 68. She graduated Magna Cum Laude, and was inducted into Psi Chi, the National Honor Society in Psychology. At age 80 she studied for and celebrated her Bat Mitzvah at Park Synagogue.
Miriam also devoted considerable time to Jewish organizations. She was a member of Park Synagogue for over 60 years. Throughout the years she was a sisterhood board member, serving as president, VP of education, VP of programming, and she chaired countless programs. Her involvement with Jewish programming continued for the Cleveland Chapter of Hadassah and the National Council of Jewish Women. She was also a cabinet member of the Jewish Community Federation.
Miriam was devoted to her family, her religion and lifelong learning. The epitome of unconditional love for her family and kindness to all, her life and example have been and will continue to be a shining inspiration to her family and friends.
The family would like to offer special thanks to her loving caregivers of the past five years: Rebecca Calhoun, Angie Coleman, Joyce Green, Michelle Hibbitt, Deborah James and Tameka Shepard.
