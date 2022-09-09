Helga M. Gleisser (nee Rothschild) beloved wife of the late Marcus D. Gleisser. Loving mother of Brian (Pamela) Gleisser, Julia (Neal) Wainblat, Hannah (Mark) Sharnsky and Ellyn (Larry) Klein. Devoted grandmother of Robert (Missy) Gleisser, Faye (Sammy Joe Osborne) Gleisser, Jacqueline (Robert) Ozga, Jonathan Wainblat, Benjamin (Malesa Price-fiancee) Wainblat, Ethan Wainblat, Jeremy Klein, Seth Klein and Brandon Klein. Great-grandmother of Madeline, Emily, Will, AJ and Arlo. Dear sister of Gerald (Marcia) Rothschild. Cherished aunt and friend to many.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road, Solon. Family will receive friends at the residence of Pamela and Brian Gleisser, 22162 Westchester Road, Shaker Heights, following services until 8 p.m. Sept. 11, and 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sept. 12.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Schnurmann House, 1223 Drury Court, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124.
Friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it beginning Monday, September 12 by going to YouTube, under search enter: Helga Gleisser Funeral Service
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.