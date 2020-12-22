Irving T. Glick, 100, of Chicago, formerly of Cleveland, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 24 2020, surrounded by his beloved children, Lisa and Danny Glick.
Irving was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Lois P. Glick (nee Parker); his parents, Abraham and Beckie Glick (nee Aronson); his brother, Arnold Glick and his sister, Ann Arnoff (nee Glick). He is survived by his treasured children, Lisa Glick and Danny Glick; many adoring cousins, grand and great-grand nieces, nephews and friends.
Irving led an accomplished career in retail sales and advertising that spanned over 65 years. He met the love of his life, Lois Parker, in 1960 and married in 1962. They were true partners in love, family, marriage and business for 50 years.
At the age of 80, Irving was introduced to meditation which “changed his life.” He embraced the teachings of mindfulness and being present without judgment. Meditation yielded a personal mantra that became his message to all he encountered – “May The Universe Be Kind To You.” He also loved joke and storytelling, reading and learning new things. His spirit and legacy will live on in all those who knew him.
A private Zoom service was held on Dec. 20.
Donations in Irving’s memory can be made to twistoutcancer.org.