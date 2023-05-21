Karen K. Glueck (nee Kronfeld), beloved wife of the late James H. Glueck, passed away May 18, 2023.
Loving mother of Leslie (Richard) Brown and Evan Glueck (Ann Stacy). Devoted grandmother of Jordan, Jared and Jessica Brown. Dear sister of Yaakov Kronfeld and the late Paula Jordan. Adored daughter of the late Yetta and Theodore Kronfeld
Services will be held at 1 p.m. May 22 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Friends who wish may contribute to Rescue Village or the St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memory of Alana Kay.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a live stream at 1 p.m. May 22 at bkbmc.com by selecting Karen's obituary and clicking on "join live stream."
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.