Ellyn Gluskin, formerly of Cleveland, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale, Ariz. She spent her final days as she spent her life, surrounded by family and friends. She was 66 years old.
Ellyn was born in Cleveland on May 5, 1953, to Charles and Jean Platt. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School.
After moving to Arizona from Cleveland in 1996 with her husband, Steve, and son, Matthew, Ellyn found a home in Scottsdale’s Jewish community with its mix of fellow transplants from the East Coast and Midwest and the occasional Southwestern native.
For those who knew her, Ellyn was a constant presence at celebrations and holidays. She was known as a fiercely loyal friend who thought nothing of giving her time and energy to whoever needed it.
Ellyn worked for decades at The Phoenician and The Westin Kierland resorts, where she was responsible for maintaining relationships with some of her employers’ most high-profile guests. She earned the respect and admiration of her co-workers through her competence and natural warmth.
Her work in the hospitality industry was an extension of the way Ellyn lived her life. Helping others was a reflex for her. And if there was no one around who needed her help, she would go find someone who did. Even when dealing with her illness, Ellyn maintained her graciousness and thankfulness to those around her. While undergoing chemotherapy, Ellyn would be sure to leave behind flowers from the bouquets sent by well-wishers so the nurses would know that their work was appreciated. She refused to take people for granted.
Her absence is felt across the community, but her spirit will live on as family and friends celebrate her life through continued expressions of empathic kindness.
Ellyn is survived by her husband of 39 years, Steve Gluskin; sons, Matthew Gluskin of Scottsdale and Austin Goodman of Manchester, N.H.; and grandson, Benjamin Goodman. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Jean Platt; and brother, Michael Platt.
Services were held Feb. 20 at Congregation Or Tzion in Scottsdale. Interment was at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale.
Contributions in loving memory of Ellyn can be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of the Valley.