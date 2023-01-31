Republican Rep. George Santos of New York has told GOP colleagues he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees. The move comes amid a host of ethics issues and a day after he met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Santos has faced numerous calls for his resignation and is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family background. Santos was assigned to the House Committee on Small Business and to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee. Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma said the decision was well-received from the GOP conference. In a prepared statement, Santos said he wanted to focus on serving his constituents “without distraction.”