Paula Faye Goddard (nee Skolnik), loving and cherished wife of Arthur, passed away Jan. 31, 2023.
Devoted mother of Jennifer (Matthew) Grulke of Brighton, Mich., and Andrew (Nicholas Homan) of New York City; adoring grandmother of Brian and Jessica Grulke; dearest sister of Howard Skolnik (Gail, deceased), Chet Skolnik and David (Linda) Skolnik.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive at the residence immediately following interment until 7 p.m. Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at 31853 Cedar Road in Mayfield Heights.
Contributions are suggested to the Cleveland Sight Center, c/o The Marvin and Ruth Skolnik Fund, 1909 E. 101st St., Cleveland, OH 44106.
