Gold, Adele

Adele Gold (nee Gerstein) passed away on May 25 at the incredible age of 102 years old. Beloved wife of the late (Irving) Gold and loving mother of Shelley, the late (Alvin) Gilmore and Elayne (Stuart) Stein. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Tyler) Heymann; Julie (Doug) Bloom and Jodi (David) Chizek and great grandmother to Max and Paige Heymann, Jordan and Ace Bloom and Dustin Chizek and Logan Ehrenbeit. Predeceased by parents Bessie and Max Gerstein, and brothers Dave Gerstein and Sol Gerth.
Adele graduated from Glenville High School and attended secretarial school after graduation. She met and married Irving Gold and together had two children, Shelley and Elayne. Adele and Irving moved to Mansfield, where Elayne was born and lived for 5 years there while Irving was in the beauty supply business. Once moving back to Cleveland, Irving had various sales jobs until he opened Golds Menswear. Adele became an integral part of the business and worked closely with her husband. After the store was sold, Adele worked with Irving at BR Baker menswear for a few years.
The last business that Adele and Irving worked together for 10 years was the newsstand in the Terminal Tower called Mr. G's. Adele was there with her husband at 4 a.m. every day for years supporting the business.
Through Adele's life, she was always there for her family. She helped her parents throughout their life and was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always helping her children even though she worked most of her life. Even when she lived at Myers Tower for 8 1/2 years, she worked as a cashier in the grocery store. Besides being a hard worker, Adele was very talented. She made and designed her own jewelry while living at Myers Tower. Many women in Cleveland wear her beautiful bracelets to this day.
The last two years of Adele's life were difficult at Menorah Park, but she tried to make the best of it. As it was during COVID, the family could not visit for many months. Adele was a huge sports fan and followed baseball, football and basketball. We always had discussions with her after most of the games.
Adele was beautiful inside and out. She dressed in the latest styles and always fashionably. We were so proud of our wonderful Adele. She will be missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. May 31 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel with burial at Zion Memorial Park. To view the service Tuesday at 10:00am please navigate to view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1653601147186514.
Family will receive friends at Acacia on the Green Social Room, 2202 Acacia Park Drive, Lyndhurst immediately following interment May 31 only until 5:30 p.m.
Contributions are suggested to Menorah Park in memory of Adele or a charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Gold family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.