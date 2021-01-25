Beverly S. Gold (nee Biederman). Beloved wife of Dr. Jay R. Gold. Loving mother of Roger (Deborah Rukin) Gold and Laura Gold. Devoted grandmother of David and Zev. Dear sister of Robert (Joyce) Biederman and the late Earl (Marianne) Biederman and her twin sister, Barbara Lebit.
Family graveside services will be held 12:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at Mayfield Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute Alzheimer's Association/Cleveland Chapter, The Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center, National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Chapter or InMotion.