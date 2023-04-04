Gerald Seymour (“Jerry”) Gold.
Gerald S. Gold, who lived in Bratenahl, passed away after a brief illness on April 3, 2023, at the age of 92. Born Feb. 2, 1931 to David N. and Anne (Schnure) Gold. After his wife’s untimely death, Dave Gold married Geraldine Einbund and together they raised their five sons in a blended Jewish household.
Jerry was a distinguished criminal defense attorney in Cuyahoga County, the State of Ohio, and nationally. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, Western Reserve University (now Case Western), and graduated second in his class from WRU School of Law in 1954. He was editor-in-chief of the Law Review and Order of the Coif. It was not long after law school graduation before Jerry became a leader of the local defense community. He was the first assistant state public defender under Merle McCurdy; he then helped establish the County Public Defender’s Office where he served as chief from 1960-1965. In 1970, he formed the law firm of Gold, Rotatori, Messerman & Hanna, later adding partners Niki Schwartz and John Pyle, which specialized in criminal defense work. The firm became the first preeminent national criminal defense firm in Cleveland and represented the most prominent cases and clients over the years. Many lawyers and judges in Cleveland began their careers as clerks or associates for the firm. Jerry retired in 2013.
Jerry was president of the Cleveland Bar Association, the National Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys, the Cuyahoga County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, and the prestigious American Board of Criminal Lawyers which honored him in 2018. Jerry was also a proud Sjt. of the Court of Nisi Prius, having received his Ruby Chevron (40 years) last year. His awards and accolades from these organizations are too numerous to mention.
He lectured at both Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland State University law schools and was a national speaker and author. Jerry also served in the U.S. Naval Air Reserves from 1951-1954 flying with a blimp squadron.
Jerry was a strong advocate of legal aid for indigents and pro bono work. During his tenure as President of the Cleveland Bar Association, Jerry launched the CASE (Cleveland Attorneys Seeking Equity) program to recruit attorneys to represent indigent clients on a pro bono basis. Jerry was also an active and generous supporter of the Legal Aid Society of Greater Cleveland.
Jerry leaves behind his beloved wife, retired Judge Rosemary Grdina Gold; his daughter, Anne-Gold Kahn (Thomas F. Kahn, Jr.); grandchildren, Nicholas Malik, Dr. Raleigh Malik (Daniel Huffman, Jr.), Alanna Malik and Carson Thomas Gerald Kahn; his brothers, Jay Richard (“Dick”) Gold, M.D. (Beverly, deceased), Michael (Robin) Einbund, M.D. and Lewis (Shirley) Einbund (both deceased); nephew, Roger Gold (Deborah Rukin Gold, M.D.) and nieces, Laura Gold, Karen (Geoffrey) Gray and Alyssa (Rick) Gravely (Rick); nephew, Brian (Isis) Einbund, and nephew, Harry Einbund (deceased).
Jerry loved and enjoyed being with Rosemary’s sisters who also mourn his loss: Dr. Mary Jo Grdina (Dr. Walter Brogan), Monica (James) Lusk, and Rita (William) Briggs, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.
Services were private. A celebration of Jerry’s extraordinary life and legal career will be scheduled for late April. Memorial contributions in Jerry’s name may be made to The Legal Aid Society of Greater Cleveland (lasclev.org/GeraldGold/).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.