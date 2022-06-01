Gloria H. Gold (nee Schlessel), beloved wife of the late Marvin. Loving mother of Steve Gold (Mary, deceased) (Adrienne Krinsky), Sheryl (Danny) Kolod, Randy (Sue) Gold, Terry (Laurel) Gold and the late Suzi Gold. Devoted grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of nine. Dear sister of Yvonne (Ike) Kran.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. June 3 at Zion Memorial Park. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to the IDF (Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces).
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning June 4 at YouTube. Under search, type "Gloria Gold Funeral Service."
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.