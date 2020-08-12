Janet Harlene Gold, 76, passed away on Aug. 9, 2020, with her sister and niece by her side. Dearly beloved daughter of Rhoda and Irving Gold (deceased); devoted sister of Arol (David) Shack (deceased) and Marjorie Falk (David, deceased). Loving aunt to Gregory and Howard Shack, and Dr. Jeremy, Aliza and Jonathan Falk; and great-aunt to nine.
Janet is remembered as a lifelong learner, music enthusiast and an excellent listener with understanding and patience. Janet lived her life with courage and determination. She was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and Case Western Reserve University with a master’s degree in health education at Cleveland State University. She will forever be grateful to Dr. Thomas Starzl, her friend and physician who performed her liver transplant in Pittsburgh and saved her life. Janet met and developed a friendship with him when she had her transplant 30 years ago and was the 13th person in the world to get Prograf, which was an experimental anti-rejection drug at the time.
Janet had an aesthetic appreciation of style and a flair for fashion. She loved her family and will be missed.
Private graveside services were held.
Donations can be made in Janet’s memory to: The Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute, Development Department, 3600 Forbes Ave., Forbes Tower Suite 8084, 3600 Forbes Ave. at Meyran Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.