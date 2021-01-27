Jean Gold (nee Birnbaum), 102, of Cleveland, passed away Jan. 18, 2021.
Born Sept. 14, 1918, in Odessa, Ukraine, Jean’s family arrived to Cleveland in 1922. She graduated from Glenville High School and received a nursing degree from the New York Metropolitan School of Nursing.
Jean was always the steady hand during the roughest of seas. Having survived political unrest in Ukraine, and after an extended stay in Havana, Cuba, Jean emigrated to the United States in the 1920s, where she later became an accomplished and well respected nurse at Mt. Sinai and Huron Road hospitals, a small business owner, artist, and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also a member of Park Synagogue.
Jean loved to cook. Years later, her grandchildren are still astonished at how she was able to get walnuts inside the cherries of her Passover Jell-o molds. Her recipe for Russian tea biscuits is a national treasure, no one – not even the finest bake shops – could ever replicate their crispy texture.
She was a voracious reader, had a keen interest in politics, and a die hard Cleveland Browns fan to the end. Jean had a keen wit, and was quick with a joke, to the delight of those around her.
Mostly though, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and their company brought her much joy – and every visit with her always ended, “have I ever told you how much I love and adore you,” even if you just spilled a chocolate phosphate on her carpet.
She is loved and will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
Jean is survived by her son, Paul Gold of Del Ray Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Brian (Becky) Gold, Heather Gold-Wasserman, Michael (Katie) Gold and Karen Gold;
great-grandchildren, Charlie, Eliana, Hannah, Joey, Tova, Emma and Meadow; and was the beloved aunt to Larry, Warren, Rick, Lane, Stacey, Edie, Silvia and Ronald. She was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Harry; parents, Benjamin Birnbaum and Rebecca Richberg; son, William “Bill” Gold; and siblings, Yetta Birnbaum, Frederick Birnbaum, Edith Birnbaum Friedman and Hyman Birnbaum.
Funeral services were held Jan. 25 at Chesed Shel Emeth (Ridge Road Cemetery). Services were not open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions. There will also be no visitation. Condolences can be sent via email to Brian Gold, who will forward to family members (kinsan@aol.com). Donations in memory of Jean can be made to the Avenue at Macedonia.