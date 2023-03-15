Sanford Gold, beloved husband of the late Helen, passed away March 14, 2023.
Devoted father of Bert (Debbie) Gold, Art (Dede) Gold, Marci Gold and Bob Gold; cherished grandfather of Kenny (Katie), Joe (Emily), Monica, Adam (Asami), Dennis, John, Aaron (deceased), Jordan (Chiffon) and Stephanie (Ross); and loving great-grandfather to all of their children; dear brother of Earl (Alice) Gold (both deceased); uncle to Tom (David), Sally (Bob) Splain and Billy; and beloved partner of Patty Baldwin (deceased) and her children, Skip (Mitzi) Szalek and Mark SZalek (deceased), and grandson Holden.
Private family services will be held at 1 p.m. March 19 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. No visitation.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 1 p.m. March 19 on bkbmc.com, select the obituary of Sanford Gold, scroll down to join live stream and click on join live stream.
Contributions are suggested to Shriners Hospital or St. Jude.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.