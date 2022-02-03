Suzanne Gold (nee Kravitz) passed away on Jan. 21. Born March 15, 1933 to Harry and Lillian Kravitz (both deceased). Siblings Rabbi Leonard Kravitz and beloved sister, Marilyn (Maizie) Hodous.
A native of Cleveland, Suzanne graduated from Flora Stone Mather and earned a Master of Arts degree from Case Western Reserve University. She taught English and journalism in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. At Cuyahoga Community College, she taught humanities and literature part time. She also taught off-campus studies at CWRU. Of her many popular courses were Oscar Wilde, Americans in Paris, In Search of Proust and Loving Picasso. Sue’s love of teaching was often felt by her students, many of whom reported that Sue was the best teacher they ever had.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Anne Gold-Kahn (Thomas), and grandchildren, Nicholas Malik, Dr. Raleigh Malik (Daniel Huffman, Jr.), Alanna Malik and Carson Kahn, her dear cousin, Sally Rich, her nieces Tamar (Scott) Rubinstein and Dena Rubnitz, her nephews, Andrew Silver (Stacey), and Steve Silver, and former husband, Gerald Gold.