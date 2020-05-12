Barbara Goldberg (nee Hirsch), beloved wife of the late Herbert William Goldberg; devoted mother of Mark, Betsy Hamilton, Amy (Danny) Kranitz; dearest step mother of Gary (Karen), Ronald (Lila) and the late Phillip; adored grandmother of Henry (Ann) Roseman, Ali Hamilton, Carly (Brooks) Wagstaff, James Hamilton, Jacob, Peter and Joey Kranitz, Danna (Tom) Geraci, Ryan (Katie) Goldberg and Adam Goldberg; cherished great-grandmother of Oliva, Sam, Joey, Jacob and Liliana; dearest sister of Lynne (Don) Farber.
Private services will be held May 13 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.
Contributions are suggested to Kid’s Book Bank, 3635 Perkins Ave #1E Cleveland, OH 44114; or Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Road, Novelty, OH 44072.