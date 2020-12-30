Bryan Wade Goldberg was a loving husband, father, grandfather (“Poppy”), brother, uncle and friend. On Dec. 18, 2020, at age 64, he left this world after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bryan is survived by his beloved wife, Laurel Caraboolad-Goldberg; his children, Brad Goldberg, Robert Goldberg, Todd Goldberg, Eric (Maddie) Caraboolad, Nicole (Andrew) Royston, Ryan Caraboolad and Katrina Caraboolad; and his grandchildren, Elliott Caraboolad, Charlie Caraboolad and Sophie Royston.
Bryan was born to Renee Grosshandler on June 13, 1956, in Cleveland. His childhood years were spent growing up in Columbus, but his family later returned to Cleveland, where he graduated from Mayfield High School. After graduating from Ohio University, Bryan went on to own a successful chemical manufacturing business for over 30 years.
Bryan was universally loved for his laid back personality and friendly demeanor. He was a spiritual man who was happiest being with his family and friends at a backyard barbecue or chatting by the fire. At any given time, you could find Bryan in the stands cheering at one of his children’s sports activities – baseball, football, softball, hockey, soccer and dance.
A celebration of life will be held graveside in his honor in June 2021 (details to follow).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Bryan to Cleveland Clinic’s Taussig Cancer Center. Gifts can be sent to Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193, or made online at bit.ly/3pkSHmL.