James “Jimmy” R. Goldberg, cherished and devoted husband for 51 years to Marilyn (nee Hollender). Treasured step- father of Bonnie (Eddy) Kraus and Laura Hudock. Loving grandfather of Rachel, Hannah and Jacob Kraus, Melanie and Amanda Hudock (Kyle Hoffman, fiance). Dear brother of the late Gloria Pearlman.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 16 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence. There was nothing more important to Jimmy than his family. Jimmy was a practicing attorney for 51 years.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Menorah Park Hospice c/o the Menorah Park Foundation, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning May 17 by going to YouTube (search James Goldberg Funeral Service).
