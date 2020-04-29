Liebsche “Lee” Goldberg (nee Berniker) passed away peacefully with her family by her side April 26, 2020.
She is the beloved wife of the late Marvin J. Goldberg; devoted and cherished mother of Judge Francine “Frankie” Goldberg (David Geduld) and Ivan Goldberg; adoring grandmother of Noah (Hillela) Geduld, Orly, Koby and Sophie Geduld; dearest great-grandmother of Maya Ellie; dear sister of the following deceased Sylvia Brooks, Rose Belloeq, Harry Berniker and Martin Watsky.
Services were held April 27 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Shiva was observed at the Geduld residence.
Family requests no visitation.
Contributions are suggested to Jewish Learning Connection or Beachwood Kehilla.