Lois Goldberg passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2019, at the age of 73, although she would have claimed she was still in her 60s. Lois spent the last six months of her life bravely battling cancer.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 6, 1946, Lois grew up on Long Island with her favorite sister, Caren, and loving parents, Blanche and Rudy Himelson, and after Rudy’s passing was adopted by her stepfather, Sol Greenhut. Lois graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in fine arts and spent the rest of her life as a teacher and artist, and a consummate student of the arts.
Lois truly lived life to its fullest and loved playing tennis and bridge, and was an avid traveler with her friends. Above all, Lois treasured spending time with her family. She was a devoted mother to her daughter, Nicky (Michael) Goldner and a spectacular grandmother to her three adoring grandchildren, Sophie, Sammy and Mallory.
She was one of a kind and will truly be missed. Services were held in Florida.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (mskcc.org). Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert. 305-932-2700.