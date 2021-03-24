On March 13, 2021, Maureen S. Goldberg (nee Sherman) passed away after a nearly 20-year battle with multiple sclerosis. Daughter of Libby and Nelson Sherman, and loving mother of Lori E. Mennitt and Jonathan S. Goldberg. Devoted grandmother of Hannah Goldberg, and Benjamin and Elizabeth Mennitt. Sister of Richard Sherman.
A private family service was held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.
Friends may wish to contribute to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org).
A small memorial service will be held at a location to be determined on June 19, 2021.
Please email lori_mennitt@yahoo.com for more information.