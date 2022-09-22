Raisa Goldberg, beloved wife of Zinoviy Goldberg. Loving mother of Yana (Alexander) Beylinson and Alexander (Marina) Goldberg. Cherished grandmother of Joshua and Rachel Beylinson and Iliya (Gol) Goldberg. Great-grandmother of Kimia, Devoted sister of Leo Agranovich (deceased).
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Contributions are suggested to the Maltz Hospice House.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.