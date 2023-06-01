In loving memory of Sandra “Sandy” Goldberg, who passed away on May 24, 2023.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
In 1955, Sandy married Leonard Goldberg and together they created a wonderful life for their two sons. After nearly 68 years of marriage, their love continues.
Sandy was selfless, kind, loving and always put the needs of her family before her own. She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.
Sandy was predeceased by her parents, Meyer and Linna Beckhoff; her brother, Harry and her sister, Madeline. She leaves behind her husband, Leonard; her two sons, Jeffrey and Steven; her two daughters (son’s wives), Meryl and Rhonda; her four grandsons, Eric, Jack, Robby and Jonathan; her three granddaughters (grandson’s wives), Claudia, Jacqueline and Sarah; her three great-grandchildren, Eliora, Naomi and Ari.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandy’s memory to United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), 700 N. 4th St., Richmond, VA 23219 or give online at unos.org/give. For recipient address, please use: Steve Goldberg, 1601 Glenview Road, #64C, Seal Beach, CA 90740.
We are grateful to have had you in our lives. We love you so much. Rest in peace.
