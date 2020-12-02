Sue Goldberg (nee Rothal), 91, of Cleveland, passed away Nov. 28, 2020.
Born in Norwalk on March 29, 1929, to Nathan and Rose Rothal, Sue graduated from West High School in Akron and attended The University of Akron. Moving to Cleveland in 1954, she was a member of Temple Emanu El.
An accomplished oil painter, Sue was endlessly creative and exhibited many times in the community.
Sue is survived by her children, Norm Goldberg of Pittsburgh and Kim Argenzio of Cleveland; grandchildren, Leo and Natalie Goldberg; and brother, Max Rothal. She was predeceased by her parents, Nathan and Rose; her husband of 45 years, Leonard Goldberg; and siblings, Sylvia Rossen and Jerry Rothal.
Burial was at Lake View Cemetery.
Donations in Sue’s memory can be made to the Cleveland Museum of Art.