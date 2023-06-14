Harvey E. Golden, beloved husband of Barbara (nee Hollender) and the late Rachel Golden, passed away June 9, 2023.
Loving step-father of Deborah (Rabbi Arthur) Lavinsky and Karen (Vincent) Rongione. Devoted grandfather of Shira (Ryan) James, Aaron (Liz) Lavinsky, Danielle (Kyle) Christensen and Michael (Marissa) Rongione. Great-grandfather of Oscar, Roy, Charlotte, Emma and Grace. Dear brother of the late Seymour Golden.
Private family graveside services will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Gathering Place.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.