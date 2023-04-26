Lawrence “Larry” George Golden, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away at age 78 on April 25, 2023, surrounded by his wife and children.
Larry is survived by his wife Sandra of 50 years; son, Eric (Erika) Golden; and daughter, Rebecca Golden (Ben Riseman); grandchildren, Isabella, Luke and Gianmarco Golden and Linden and Aliza Riseman; and brother, Don (Fran) Golden.
He was someone who always had a positive outlook on life and a kind word for everyone. Larry always told people to count their blessings, and he truly lived his life that way, grateful for all of the blessings in his life. He inspired others to do the same.
Larry was born to George and Elsa Golden (deceased) in Cleveland. He attended Shaker Heights schools before receiving his bachelors’ degree from Case Western Reserve University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
He was a professor of sales and marketing at the Community and Technical College of the University of Akron for 30 years and coordinator of the Marketing and Sales Program. He retired as professor emeritus. He co-authored two different editions of the textbook Effective Retailing.
After retiring, he joined his wife in their marketing and consulting company for 14 years, working with more than 120 community colleges across the country.
Since moving to Arizona in 2004, he enjoyed hiking, golf, reading, and serving with his wife as a docent at the Desert Botanical Garden. He and his wife also enjoyed travel, including cruises and visits to countries in Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Israel, and many U.S. states and national parks. Family and a large circle of friends were always an important part of his life, both in Cleveland and Arizona. He loved making regular visits to his children and grandchildren in the East.
Both Larry and his wife were board members of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland for many years. They were members of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Cleveland and Congregation Beth Israel in Scottsdale, Ariz. Larry was also a long time member of Lake Forest Country Club in Cleveland.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. April 28 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. To view the service, visit bkbmc.com and go to the Lawrence Golden obituary, where you can navigate to “join live stream” at bottom of notice.
Family will receive friends immediately following interment until 5 p.m. and from 1 to 7 p.m. April 30 at the home of Don & Fran Golden, 12 Stratford Ct. (The Village).
Those who wish to make a contribution may donate to the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, The George and Elsa Memorial Fund at the Cleveland Hillel, the Anti-Defamation League, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.