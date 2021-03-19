Marvin L. Golder, 94, of Beachwood, was born Jan. 23, 1927, and peacefully passed away March 18, 2021. World War II Army Air Corps veteran.
Beloved husband of the late Evalynn; beloved father of Raymond (Dawn) Golder of Arizona, Stevan Golder of Arizona and Gail (Paul) Haygood of Massachusetts; loving grandfather of Austin and Logan Haygood, Holli (Daniel) Wilson, Joseph Golder and David Golder; great-grandfather of Kaitlyn Golder; cherished by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. March 23 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view this service March 23, navigate to oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1616187918106730.
Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville.
Contributions in memory of Marvin are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Golder family.