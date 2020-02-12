Ivan J. Goldfarb Ph.D., 87; beloved husband of Sonia; devoted father of Barry of Arlington, Texas, Ron (Susan) and David (Nancy Barnish); loving grandfather of Josh (Mei), Ethan (Molly), Lily, Adam and Meghan (Ben) Tedrick; adoring great-grandfather of Ryker Whitton and Sam Tedrick; dear brother of Stuart (Marilyn) and Judy (Bob) Koor.
Services were held Feb. 13 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. Interment was at Mayfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple or Greater Cleveland Congregations, 6114 Francis Ave., Cleveland, OH 44127.