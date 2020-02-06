Marv Goldfarb, 90, a lifelong Cleveland native, passed away in Beachwood.
Marv is the son of the late Sarah and Louis Goldfarb. Beloved significant other of 33 years to Renee Brodsky. Father of Steven Goldfarb, the late Pamela Goldfarb and the late Rhonda Sigman and stepchildren Sue and Rich Nocifora. Brother of the late Jack Goldfarb. Grandfather of Morgan Caruso, Brandon Goldfarb, Taylor Caruso, Christopher Gioitto and Jessica Ivanso. The family extends special thanks to Dr. Barbara Messinger-Rapport at Maltz Hospice and her staff.
Marv graduated from Glenville High School and served in the Korean War in Germany. He worked as a manufacturers rep for electronic equipment and owner of AuF Drug Testing Services for the last two decades. Marv and his brother Jack made the first heart pacemaker and sold it to Cleveland Clinic.
A private funeral is planned.
Contributions can be made to the Maltz Hospice House.