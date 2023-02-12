Goldfinger, Toby

Toby Redlus Goldfinger of Tavernier, Fla. and Beachwood, Ohio passed away on Feb. 9 surrounded by her husband and children.
Toby was born on March 7, 1937 to Elsie and Jack Redlus in Newark, N.J. After graduating from Weequahic High School in 1954, Toby went on to study social work at Rutgers University. After graduation she landed her first job supporting residents of Newark’s largest housing projects.
It was at this time that she was introduced to the love of her life, David Goldfinger and they wed in 1959, going on to have three children, Ruth, Ronnie and Karen. When Ruth was born, the family moved to Cleveland, and she decided to dedicate her life to being present in the home. Without a network of support in Cleveland, Toby built deep and lasting friendships that felt like family. In her spare time (!) Toby excelled in creating masterpieces of art, needlepoint and pottery.
Always a force for change, Toby was an active volunteer in the Beachwood Schools serving as PTA co-president, the Beachwood Arts Council and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. Her thirst for knowledge was met when she achieved her master’s degree in educational psychology from John Carroll University.
Toby had a passion for travel, whether with husband, David, or solo travel on wildlife expeditions. Whether supporting her family or driving change through advocacy, she made it her mission to improve the world. We will miss her sparkling blue eyes, quick wit and direct delivery.
Beloved wife of David Goldfinger; devoted mother of Ruth (John z’’l) Marks of Deerfield, Ill., Ronnie (Stacey) Goldfinger of Chicago, Ill. and Karen (David) Baker of Pepper Pike, Ohio; loving grandmother of Matthew Marks, Joseph Marks and Elizabeth Marks, Jacob (Mandi) Goldfinger and Rachel Goldfinger, Samuel Baker and Gabriel Baker; cherished great-grandmother of Oliver Steven Goldfinger; dear sister of Dorothy Redlus (deceased); dearly loved daughter of Jacob and Elsie Redlus (both deceased).
Funeral services for Toby will be held at 12 p.m. Feb. 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Burial will follow at Bet Olam Cemetery, 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood, at 1 p.m.
The family will receive friends at the Goldfinger Residence, 4 Haverhill Court in Beachwood, Feb. 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., Feb. 16 from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and Feb. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Toby are suggested to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, The Keys Jewish Community Center or the charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Goldfinger family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz.