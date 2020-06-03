Gary Goldhamer, 83, died on
June 1, 2020, due to the effects of a brain tumor.
Gary was born in 1936 and graduated from Mayfield High School. He worked as a plumber at S. Wahl Plumbing and Heating Co., and later at Gary’s Plumbing Service. Gary served in the Beachwood Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years, retiring as a lieutenant.
His parents were Leona and Albert Goldhamer. He was predeceased by his sister Joan and brother Stan.
Gary is survived by his children Seth (Laura), Terry (Debbie) and Amy (Anthony); his grandchildren Connor, Jared, Jillian and Wyatt; and his beloved nieces and nephews. His dog Enzo has joined Amy’s family.
Gary enjoyed socializing with friends in his cardiac rehab group in the mornings, before and after exercise.
Gary’s family wants to thank the team from Gardens of Western Reserve Home Care for providing excellent care which allowed Gary to stay at home. Thank you also to the Hospice of Western Reserve for medical care. Thank you to family and friends who called Gary and sent cards and notes. He enjoyed hearing from you and knowing that you called or wrote.
Gary has donated his body for medical research and education.
In lieu of a funeral or visitation, please visit Gary’s new Facebook page to view photos and leave a note or favorite memory (facebook.com/gary.goldhamer).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gary’s memory to the charity of your choice.