Kenneth M. “Mort” Goldman, 100, of Pittsburgh, passed away Feb. 22, 2023.
Born Dec. 8, 1922, in Pittsburgh, Kenneth is survived by his sons, Howard (Susan) Goldman, Ed Goldman (Laurie Simon) and Mort Goldman (Lisa Stang); grandchildren, Michael Goldman (fiancée Rabbi Lennette Herzog), Molly Goldman (fiancee Liz McQuillan), Samuel (Sara) Goldman, Zachary Goldman (Marianne Olson), Joshua Simon Goldman, Hannah Simon Goldman, Ellie Simon Goldman and Will Worth; and great-grandchildren, Ebba Olson and Leo Goldman. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Betty Pickholtz Goldman, and brother, Jack Goldman.
Funeral services were held Feb. 24 at Ralph Schugar Inc. Funeral Chapel in Pittsburgh. Burial was at Poale Zedek Cemetery – Sheraden in Pittsburgh.
Contributions in his memory can be made to JAA/Weinberg Terrace, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217, or Congregation Poale Zedeck, 6318 Phillips Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217.